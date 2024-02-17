DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Butch Leather Forever

The Clapham Grand
Sat, 17 Feb, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
BUTCH LEATHER FOREVER.

Nuff said.

Our legendary leather party hits 2024. Hard.

We wear LEATHER.

Calling all leather dykes, daddies, doms and bikers.

jackets - trousers - waistcoats - harnesses - chaps

Come strut and grind.

Subculture. Boundaries. De...

This is an 18+ event
Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open10:00 pm
1250 capacity

