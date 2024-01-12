DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DOMICILE PRESENTS P.L.U.R

Domicile Miami
Fri, 12 Jan, 11:00 pm
DJMiami
From $12.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Welcome to PLUR!, a vibrant celebration of the early American 90s EDM scene! This electrifying event is all about bringing people together and immersing them in the unique aesthetic that defined that era. PLUR also promotes inclusivity and diversity, with...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Domicile.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bafomet, Dream

Venue

Domicile Miami

6391 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, Florida 33150, United States
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

