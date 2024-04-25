Top track

Sierra - ENFASI

Sierra

Alcazar Live
Thu, 25 Apr 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsRoma
€13.80

I Sierra sono un duo musicale italiano formatosi nel 2017 e composto da Medium (pseudonimo di Massimo Gaetano) e Sila Bower (pseudonimo di Giacomo Ciavoni). Attivi dal 2017 nella scena alternative rap capitolina, pubblicano, in maniera indipendente e conti...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Live Srl.

Via Cardinale Merry del Val, 14b, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

