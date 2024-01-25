Top track

Jueves x MaCeRa

Macera Club
Thu, 25 Jan, 10:00 pm
PartyMadrid
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

**VUELVE MACERA CLUB.

Sonidos urbanos, hits comerciales y bailoteo en la planta de arriba🍹

Música electronica de baila unos peldaños más abajo🍹**

¿Te apuntas este jueves?

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Macera Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Macera Club

C. de Ventura de la Vega, 7, 28014 Madrid, Spain
Doors open10:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.