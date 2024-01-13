DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mean Girls Y2K NIGHT

Parish
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsAustin
$12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Get in loser, we're going dancing! It’s a Mean Girls dance party - come party to all the pop and plastic hits from the Y2K to now and of course the iconic movie soundtrack! Make fetch happen because this is a picture day so dress in your favorite pink look...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Texas Emo Club.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Parish

501 Brushy St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

