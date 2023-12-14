Top track

Solomon B - Accento italiano

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ameday 8 | Un tot di musica nuova!

Covo Club
Thu, 14 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsBologna
€12.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Solomon B - Accento italiano
Got a code?

About

Torna l'Ameday! L'ottavo!

🎷 Un tot di musica nuova arriva sul palco del #CovoClub e hip-hop, r'n'b, soul di una scena emergente si mischiano, celebrando l'idea di Ame, libera e contagiosa, di esprimersi e di crescere con la musica.

🍻 Vi aspettiamo il 1...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione culturale HOVOC.

Venue

Covo Club

Viale Zagabria, 1, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.