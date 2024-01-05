Top track

Baixa Fidelitat + Las Lubinas

Heliogàbal
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€13.93The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

BAIXA FIDELITAT

Amb la trentena ja força avançada, fan punk socialdemòcrata

LAS LUBINAS

El segon millor grup de Vallcarca

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Heliogabal
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Baixa Fidelitat

Venue

Heliogàbal

Carrer de Ramón y Cajal, 80, 08012 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

