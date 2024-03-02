Top track

Emergence Collective - Centuries (feat. Kate Douglas, Matthew Dean Marsh, Raina Sokolov-Gonzalez & Sylver Wallace)

Emergence Collective

Partisan Collective
Sat, 2 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
£10.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Emergence Collective builds beautiful, minimalist sound worlds that gradually evolve through improvised performance. Featuring a revolving lineup and a vibrant mix of ancient and modern instruments, the ensemble brings together exciting combinations of the...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Grey Lantern + The Beauty Witch
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Partisan Collective

Unit 2, New Islington Mill Regent Trading Estate Oldfield Road Salford M5 4DE
Doors open7:30 pm

