COMETE in concerto a Milano

BIKO
Wed, 3 Apr 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€13.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Mercoledì 3 Aprile, ore 21.00

COMETE live

BIKO - via E. Ponti, 40, Milano

Evento organizzato da Baobab Music, in collaborazione con Arci Biko e Nao Uao.

🇮🇹 Evento riservato ai soci ARCI. More info: info@bikoclub.net | Cos'è ARCI? www.arci.it

📝 La n...

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Circolo Arci BIKO.

Lineup

COMETE

BIKO

Via Ettore Ponti, 40, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

