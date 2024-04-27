DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A night dedicated to everything we learned from the masters of the indie/electro dancefloor banger!
Expect to hear plenty of the back catalogue from the band, plenty of material from James Murphy's indie label DFA Records, plenty of LCD collaborative/side...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.