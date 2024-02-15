Top track

Dead Boys

Boom
Thu, 15 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£28.05

About

Formed in Cleveland in 1976, the Dead Boys were one of the first American acts to combine the proto-punk fervor of bands like the Stooges and the New York Dolls with a new level of intense energy. The 1977 debut LP,

Young, Loud and Snotty

was a landmark...

This is a 14+ event.
Presented by Born Again Concerts.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dead Boys

Venue

Boom

8, Byron Street Mills, Millwright St, Leeds LS2 7QG, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

