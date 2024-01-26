Top track

Le pays imaginaire

Sarah Maison + Wendy Martinez

Les Trois Baudets
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sarah Maison

Dans la musique de Sarah Maison, les paroles et la musique viennent toujours ensemble, dans une inspiration, une énergie. Les mélodies et le sens des mots se tournent autour, pour créer une musique singulière et autobiographique où résonne la...

Présenté par Madline.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sarah Maison, Wendy Martinez

Venue

Les Trois Baudets

64 Bd de Clichy, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

