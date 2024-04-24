DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DVNE

Brudenell Social Club
Wed, 24 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£15.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

Event information

DVNE is a 5-piece progressive rock/metal band from Edinburgh, Scotland. Founded in 2013, the band was then called Dune in reference to Frank Herbert’s masterpiece of the same name; a statement of the band's mutual obsession for Sci-fi and fantasy of all fo...

This is a 14+ event
Bad Owl Presents...
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dvne

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.