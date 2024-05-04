DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Série-Concert Breaking Bad

Blonde Venus
Sat, 4 May 2024, 8:30 pm
FilmBordeaux
From €8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
La Station Service présente Breaking Bad en série-concert

Création saison 2023-2024 / En coproduction avec l’Astrolabe et en partenariat avec Le Jardin Moderne.

L’épisode La Mouche de la série culte Breaking Bad, mis en musique par Yohan Landry (Microfil...

Tout public
Présenté par TRAFIC & LA STATION SERVICE.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Blonde Venus

Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux, France
Doors open7:00 pm

