DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
They’re back! After their road block events, get ready to experience the ultimate takeover with Juls & Larizzle as Brixton Jamm & Laju collaborate for another unforgettable night on March 8th!
Prepare to lose yourself in the electrifying sounds of Amapian...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.