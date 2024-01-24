DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mr Floyd Larry, .com, White China

Location TBA Boyle Heights Los Angeles
Wed, 24 Jan, 7:00 pm
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Come join us and OmniSoundspace for Mr Floyd Larry's LA debut! They'll be joined by .com and White China.

As always, the address will be emailed out to you the day of the event.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by MakeOutMusic.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

.com, White China, Mr Floyd Larry

Location TBA Boyle Heights Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California 90033, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

