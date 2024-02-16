DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
DJ Tunez & Friends.
An Afrobeats & Amapiano Experience
Powered by KOKO Electronic & BT group
Friday 16th February
We’re ecstatic to welcome back the iconic, DJ Tunez, to his London home, this February.
Last year, The StarBoy DJ commanded some o...
