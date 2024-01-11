DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Vinyl Night

Musica
Thu, 11 Jan, 8:00 pm
DJAkron
Free
Vinyl Night is back in 2024! New format with guest DJ's coming in every month.

This month starts with Musica general manager and music helper guy Andrew playing some of his favorite records and songs!

Rikki will be at the bar slinging the best drinks.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Musica.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Musica

51 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308, United States
Doors open5:00 pm

