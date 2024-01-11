DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Vinyl Night is back in 2024! New format with guest DJ's coming in every month.
This month starts with Musica general manager and music helper guy Andrew playing some of his favorite records and songs!
Rikki will be at the bar slinging the best drinks.
