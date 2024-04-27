Top track

In the Round Festival: Lucy Rose

Roundhouse
Sat, 27 Apr, 7:00 pm
£27.43The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The ticket price includes a £2 venue restoration levy.

When English singer/songwriter Lucy Rose began performing publicly as a young adult in the late 2000s, her fragile, emotive acoustic songs soon drew comparisons to Laura Marling, with whom she shares...

Presented by Roundhouse.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lucy Rose

Venue

Roundhouse

Roundhouse, Chalk Farm Rd, London NW1 8EH
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

