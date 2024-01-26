DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cyberwar3 (Underwar3 x Cyber Rodeo)

Don Quixote
Fri, 26 Jan, 9:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
CYBERWAR3 is the collaborative party series from weekly rave colelctive Underwar3 and the high-octane cowboy themed party Cyber Rodeo!

Join us for the first edition of 2024 and our first ever 18+ friendly rave.

This is an 18+ event
Cyber Rodeo & Underwar3 Present:
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Don Quixote

2811 E Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90023, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

