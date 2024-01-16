DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lady Haha: DOM Drag Open Mic

Club Congress
Tue, 16 Jan, 6:00 pm
PartyTucson
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

6pm Signups, 7pm Show

LADY HAHA COMEDY PRESENTS... TUCSON'S FIRST DRAG OPEN MIC (DOM) 💵 Hosted by Iona Hoya.

Try drag for the first time or 100th; Try a new genre, drag kings, queens, and thems are all welcome. #AFAB #AMAB

SIGN-UP STARTS AT 6PM AND YOU...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Hotel Congress.
Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

