DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Kissa Mode, blending club sounds and comforable settings across New York will be curating a night for Red Pavilion's Millennium Mambo. A seductive submersion into a neon nightlife. The endorphin rush that hits with each beat and pulse. Bodies drenched in c...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.