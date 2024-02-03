Top track

YokoO - Pachamama

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SBCLTR Presents: SATYA Label Showcase

Location TBA, Los Angeles
Sat, 3 Feb, 10:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
$45.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

YokoO - Pachamama
Got a code?

About

Los Angeles, We are back for our first event of 2024. On Feb 3rd we welcome YokoO, Atish and Bobi Stevkovski for the SATYA Label Showcase!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SBCLTR.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

YokoO, Atish

Venue

Location TBA, Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.