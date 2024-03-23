Top track

Ivory (IT) - Could You Feel The Love?

Mind-Matter: Ivory [Innervisions] // Nandu [Innervisions] // Toto Chiavetta [Innervisions] // Kran

Superior Ingredients (Main Room)
Sat, 23 Mar, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

An Innervisions takeover by Mind-Matter from open to close.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Mind Matter
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ivory, Nandu, Toto Chiavetta

Venue

Superior Ingredients (Main Room)

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

