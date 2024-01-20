Top track

Foxpalmer - Forever

Foxpalmer, Katie Ember, Dawn, Seán Finn and the Late Bloomers

Mascara Bar
Sat, 20 Jan, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us for a night of genre-blending magic at our upcoming event! From the captivating and lush indie-rock fusion of London-based Foxpalmer to Katie Ember's relatable and catchy Country-Pop tunes, each artist brings a unique flavor to the evening. Dawn's...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by REAL.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Mascara Bar

72 Stamford Hill, Stoke Newington, London N16 6XS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

