Tony Njoku - Drifting Off In A Care Powered Balloon

Whip Night #3 - MAP fundraiser

Windmill Brixton
Tue, 19 Dec, 7:30 pm
About

"Whip Night" - New Songs and First Performances + since it;s that time of year - all star live karaoke band.

Raising money for the Medical Aid For Palestinians charity, and featuring

"Camarón Paradilla"

"Mayker"

Tony Njoku https://www.instagram.com/ton...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Windmill Brixton.
Tony Njoku

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

