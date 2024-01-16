Top track

Michael Cera Palin - If It Makes You Happy

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Michael Cera Palin

Salty's Beach Bar
Tue, 16 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLake Como
$15.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Michael Cera Palin - If It Makes You Happy
Got a code?

About

Michael Cera Palin

Ogbert The Nerd

Stress Spells

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Shore Style Punk Night.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Michael Cera Palin

Venue

Salty's Beach Bar

1705 Main Street, Belmar, New Jersey 07719, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.