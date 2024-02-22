DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
DOUBLE WHAMMY!!
Get not just one, not two, but three nights of amazing comedy at Big Penny Social with ehadliners Bridget Christie (Thursday 18th January), Maisie Adam (Thursday 22nd January) and Rhys James (Thursday 21st March). Tickets are £24 so...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.