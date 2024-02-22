DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Comedy Triple Whammy: Bridget Christie (18 Jan), Maisie Adam (22 Feb) & Rhys James (21 Mar)

Big Penny Social
18 Jan - 22 Feb 2024
ComedyLondon
£30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

DOUBLE WHAMMY!!

Get not just one, not two, but three nights of amazing comedy at Big Penny Social with ehadliners Bridget Christie (Thursday 18th January), Maisie Adam (Thursday 22nd January) and Rhys James (Thursday 21st March). Tickets are £24 so...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Big Penny Ltd.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bridget Christie, Maisie Adam, Rhys James

Venue

Big Penny Social

1 Priestley Way, London E17 6AL, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
1400 capacity

