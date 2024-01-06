Top track

Song of the Highest Tower

Cut Worms • Air Waves • Milly Pail

Union Pool
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$24.21

About

Cut Worms

Air Waves

Milly Pail

7pm $20

100% of the door goes to Palestinian Legal

https://palestinelegal.org/

This is a 21+ event (Physical ID required. Photos of ID + NYC City ID are not accepted)

Presented by Union Pool.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cut Worms, Air Waves

Venue

484 Union Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

