LOFI ON SEINE

Péniche Marcounet
Fri, 22 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Entrée libre

Une soirée sur la Seine accompagnée d’une Line Up 100% mood LOFI !

Baroto Prod et Tohaj invitent des leurs amis DJ parisiens de référence qui s’inspirent des rythmiques du hiphop des années 90 mélangé à leurs influences Jazz et Soul.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Peniche Marcounet.
Lineup

Venue

Port de l'Hotel de Ville, Paris 75004
Doors open7:00 pm

