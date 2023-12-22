DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Entrée libre
Une soirée sur la Seine accompagnée d’une Line Up 100% mood LOFI !
Baroto Prod et Tohaj invitent des leurs amis DJ parisiens de référence qui s’inspirent des rythmiques du hiphop des années 90 mélangé à leurs influences Jazz et Soul.
