Ilaló

Chancha Vía Circuito B2B El Búho en Sound Isidro

Sala Copérnico
Fri, 14 Jun 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€19.83

Ilaló
About

Chancha Vía Circuíto B2B El Búho en Sound Isidro

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Sound Isidro.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Chancha Via Circuito, El Búho

Venue

Sala Copérnico

Calle de Fernández de los Ríos, 67, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

