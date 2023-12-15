DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Club Indigo prsnts: Holiday Party w Open Mic/Decks

ArtBarLA
Fri, 15 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsCulver City
Join us for our end-of-year holiday party! We'll be serving cake + open mic/decks as we continue every third Friday with live music and art.

We will also be accepting donations for the homeless community. Some main items needed:

- men’s sweaters / jacke...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Club Indigo.
ArtBarLA

12017 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90066, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

