DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us for our end-of-year holiday party! We'll be serving cake + open mic/decks as we continue every third Friday with live music and art.
We will also be accepting donations for the homeless community. Some main items needed:
- men’s sweaters / jacke...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.