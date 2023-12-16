DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Make your own upcycled Choose Love keyring

Choose Love Shop
Sat, 16 Dec, 12:00 pm
WorkshopLondon
£10.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Are You Mad are a waste design studio based between London and Los Angeles, transforming discarded materials into objects, furniture and shop fits.

Our aim is to elevate the uses of waste and redefine the role of waste collectors as creative professionals...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Choose Love.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Choose Love Shop

57 Carnaby Street, Westminster, London, W1F 9QF, United Kingdom
Doors open12:00 pm

