Oktave (Palosanto) at Ketchy Shuby

Ketchy Shuby
Fri, 8 Dec, 9:00 pm
DJNew York
About

Oktave, founder of Palosanto, will bless the dancefloor all night.

Free with RSVP

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Ketchy Shuby.
Lineup

Oktave

Venue

Ketchy Shuby

406 Broome Street, New York City, New York 10013, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

