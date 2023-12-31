DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

New Year's Eve w/ The Electric Cars

Robert's Westside
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 8:00 pm
GigsChicago
$52.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Robert's Westside New Year's Eve Party
w/ THE ELECTRIC CARS
Performing 80s New Wave Rock & Pop

General Admission: $45 + Service Fees

21+ // 8PM

Tickets include Mini-Entrees & Champagne Toast

Food By: Big Guys Catering

-Pancetta wrapped dates stuf...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Robert's Westside.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Robert's Westside

7321 Madison Street, Forest Park, Illinois 60130, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

