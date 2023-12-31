DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Robert's Westside New Year's Eve Party
w/ THE ELECTRIC CARS
Performing 80s New Wave Rock & Pop
General Admission: $45 + Service Fees
21+ // 8PM
Tickets include Mini-Entrees & Champagne Toast
Food By: Big Guys Catering
-Pancetta wrapped dates stuf...
