Descrizione dice
Popshock & I Candelai presentano:
Mezzanotte / Capodanno 2024
All Night Long New Year's Eve Party, Show & After
Domenica 31 Dicembre 2023 ▸ Lunedì 01 Gennaio 2024
Dalle 23:00 alla 06:30
Ticket:
▸ Power Gold Ticket - Include 4 Drink:...
