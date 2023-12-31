DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

PopShock / Mezzanotte - Capodanno 2024

I Candelai
Sun, 31 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsPalermo
From €28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Descrizione dice

Popshock & I Candelai presentano:

Mezzanotte / Capodanno 2024

All Night Long New Year's Eve Party, Show & After

Domenica 31 Dicembre 2023 ▸ Lunedì 01 Gennaio 2024

Dalle 23:00 alla 06:30

Ticket:

▸ Power Gold Ticket - Include 4 Drink:...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da IDDI s.r.l..
Venue

I Candelai

Via dei Candelai, 65, 90134 Palermo PA, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

