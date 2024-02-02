DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Q3 y Today's Tuesday en Sala Vesta

Sala Vesta
Fri, 2 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€9.27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Presentación del nuevo EP, segundo trabajo de estudio, del trío madrileño Q´3, les acompañan las debutantes Today´s Tuesday.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Vesta.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

q3

Sala Vesta

Calle Del Barquillo 29, 28004 Madrid, Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

