Thinking Music Festival

La Paloma
Thu, 21 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€25.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
THINKING MUSIC FESTIVAL - 2ª Edición

El mundo sensorial siempre ha formado parte del ADN de Thinking MU, inspirándonos e impulsándonos a construir nuevas realidades, y el THINKING MUSIC FESTIVAL no podía ser de otra manera.

When words fail, music speak....

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Thinking MU.
Venue

La Paloma

Carrer Del Tigre 27, 08001 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open7:00 pm

