Ian Paice + Purple Night

Capitol
Sun, 25 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsPordenone
€28.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
I PURPLE NIGHT sono una DP tribute nata nel luglio 2015 ed è formata da musicisti  con  una lunga carriera musicale alle spalle. Uniti  dalla comune passione per la musica dei Deep Purple la band è fedele allo stile dei loro padri musicali e le loro serate...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Il Deposito

Venue

Capitol

Via G. Mazzini, 60, 33170 Pordenone PN, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

I biglietti sono acquistabili solo on-line?

I biglietti in prevendita sono acquistabili solamente on-line.

Eventuali biglietti disponibili saranno acquistabili in cassa da mezz'ora prima dell'inizio del concerto

