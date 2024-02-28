Top track

ALL$$$TAR

La Marbrerie
Wed, 28 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€11.02The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Beeby est de retour avec une nouvelle édition de la ALL$$$TAR : rendez-vous le 28 février à La Marbrerie pour un show au casting XXL

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 14 ans.
Présenté par La Marbrerie.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

4
Beeby, Bakari, Cinco and 4 more

Venue

La Marbrerie

21 Rue Alexis Lepere, 93100 Montreuil, France
Doors open7:00 pm

