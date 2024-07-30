DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

MikelParis of O.A.R. with special guest ellakate

Eddie's Attic
Tue, 30 Jul, 7:00 pm
MikelParis of O.A.R. with special guest EllaKate live at Eddie's Attic!

MikelParis

MikelParis™ (pronounced “Michael Paris - one word, two capitals”) is a multifaceted artist whose “over a decade tenure” as keyboardist, percussionist, and backup vocalist...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

