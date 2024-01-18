DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us for an exciting evening of live jazz at The Jazz Sanctuary as we get ready to experience the huge sound of Louis Lodder's Dectet!
This exciting new project is a culmination of Louis’ influences old and new, from the vast discography of Keith Jarre...
Yes, our venue is suitable for all.
This event is age 10+
There is free parking on the street.
