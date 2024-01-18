DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Louis Lodder's Dectet

The Jazz Sanctuary
Thu, 18 Jan, 7:45 pm
GigsTwickenham
From £6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us for an exciting evening of live jazz at The Jazz Sanctuary as we get ready to experience the huge sound of Louis Lodder's Dectet!

This exciting new project is a culmination of Louis’ influences old and new, from the vast discography of Keith Jarre...

This is an 10+ event
Presented by The Jazz Sanctuary.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Sacha Harland, Lauren Breen, Olivia Hughes and 1 more

Venue

The Jazz Sanctuary

The Turk's Head, 28 Winchester Road, Twickenham, England TW1 1LF, United Kingdom
Doors open7:15 pm

FAQs

Is the venue fully accessible?

Yes, our venue is suitable for all.

Is there an age limit?

This event is age 10+

Is there parking?

There is free parking on the street.

