I Know A Place Afterparty

Brudenell Social Club
Fri, 19 Jan, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£9.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Ft. Problem Patterns, Loose Articles & Fig By Four.

This is a 14+ event
Come Play With Me Presents...
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Problem Patterns, Loose Articles, Fig by Four

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
400 capacity

