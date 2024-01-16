DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hannah Sandoz & Backyard Neighbor (On The Rise)

Sleeping Village
Tue, 16 Jan, 8:00 pm
GigsChicago
Free
Main Bar - Free Event | 21+

Bar Opens 6PM | Show 8PM

Music that holds you while you cry: Hannah Sandoz creates a hushed atmosphere of melancholy by weaving together avant-garde vocals and folkish song structures. Born a Louisiana native, they took their...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Sleeping Village.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

