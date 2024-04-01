DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fresh x Teenage Halloween

Brudenell Social Club
Mon, 1 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£16.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Fresh

punx from London who love emo, shredding, touring, oat milk, and using friendship to fill a large and uncertain hole inside of yourself. Made up of singer and guitarist Kathryn Woods, bassist George Phillips, guitarist Joely Smith and drummer Daniel...

This is a 14+ event
Dirty Otter Presents...
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fresh, Teenage Halloween

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

