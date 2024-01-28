DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

BUILD YOUR OWN SYNTH (2nd Day Added) @ Brain Dead Studios

Brain Dead Studios
Sun, 28 Jan, 12:00 pm
WorkshopLos Angeles
From $58.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Ever wanted to build a synthesizer? In this beginner's workshop led by Dogbotic, participants will learn the process step-by-step, demystifying the horrible world of electrical engineering at every turn. You'll learn how to build basic oscillators, filters...

All Ages
Presented by Brain Dead, LLC.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Brain Dead Studios

611 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036, USA
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.