Essential Music invites Dan Ghenacia

Cadavra
Sat, 27 Jan, 11:59 pm
DJMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Essential empieza el 2024 muy fuerte con la visita del maestro Dan Ghenacia, capo indiscutible de la escena underground de París y uno de las más prominentes exportaciones de DJs de Francia.

Después de haber fundado y dirigido durante siete años Freak N’C...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by CADAVRA.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dan Ghenacia, David Page, WILLS

Venue

Cadavra

C. del Caballero de Gracia, 10, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

