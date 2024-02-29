Top track

Joecephus And The George Jonestown Massacre - Kick Out The Jams

Joecephus and The George Jonestown Massacre

miniBar
Thu, 29 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$13.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Blazing a trail out of Memphis, Tennessee the Dixie Fried Rock band Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre (JGJM) are on a roll. At the age of fifteen Joey Killingsworth aka Joecephus began his professional music career one night playing drums -- back...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by recordBar.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Joecephus and The George Jonestown Massacre

Venue

miniBar

3810 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64111, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

