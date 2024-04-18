Top track

Charlie Parr - Ain't No Grave Gonna Hold My Body Down

(((folkYEAH!))) Presents Charlie Parr w/ The Lowest Pair

Gold-Diggers
Thu, 18 Apr, 7:00 pm
$27.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

In the music of Charlie Parr, there is a sincere conviction and earnest drive to create. The Minnesota-born guitarist, songwriter, and interpreter of traditional music has released 19 albums over two decades and has been known to perform up to 275 shows a...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Charlie Parr

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
