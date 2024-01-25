Top track

The Grindhouse: Moistbreezy, Gameboi, Graveyardguy

Purgatory
Thu, 25 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
About

For one night only, enter THE GRINDHOUSE at Purgatory in Brooklyn NY. Hosted by blonde bombshell Emily Tressa, join Double Feature headliners Moistbreezy and Gameboi as they take you through the low-budget sex, splatter and exploitation of Hollywood's hey-...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Purgatory.
Lineup

moistbreezy , Gameboi

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

